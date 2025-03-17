Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1163
Lilies
The lilies in the Dock 5 flower arrangement are so beautiful. We live in a 30 level apartment building. The entrance lobby displays a fresh flower arrangement for residents, visitors and contractors.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1163
photos
111
followers
92
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th March 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lilies
Wylie
ace
gorgeous
March 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close