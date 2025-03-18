Previous
Floral Art by briaan
Floral Art

Flower arranging is an art form I admire. This image shows the current flower arrangement at our apartment building called Dock 5, Docklands, Victoria, Australia. The Lilies are striking.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Babs
A beautiful arrangement. Is it a florist shop that supply the arrangements or are they created by a person who lives in the apartments
March 19th, 2025  
Brian
@onewing a florist shop provides the arrangements
March 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful and up-lifting floral arrangement to have in in your apartment building ! - those pink lilies are beautiful ! fav
March 19th, 2025  
Yao RL
Your apartment manager sounds like a very capable one.
March 19th, 2025  
