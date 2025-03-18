Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1165
Floral Art
Flower arranging is an art form I admire. This image shows the current flower arrangement at our apartment building called Dock 5, Docklands, Victoria, Australia. The Lilies are striking.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1165
photos
111
followers
92
following
319% complete
View this month »
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th March 2025 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lilies
Babs
ace
A beautiful arrangement. Is it a florist shop that supply the arrangements or are they created by a person who lives in the apartments
March 19th, 2025
Brian
ace
@onewing
a florist shop provides the arrangements
March 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and up-lifting floral arrangement to have in in your apartment building ! - those pink lilies are beautiful ! fav
March 19th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Your apartment manager sounds like a very capable one.
March 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close