Caption? by briaan
Camera on a tripod at dusk. Is this a master and an apprentice?
A candid during my walk around Victoria Harbour.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Lou Ann ace
A great candid. Would love to see the scene they were capturing.
March 20th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice candid!
March 20th, 2025  
