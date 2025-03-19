Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1166
Caption?
Camera on a tripod at dusk. Is this a master and an apprentice?
A candid during my walk around Victoria Harbour.
Thanks for your feedback and favs
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1166
photos
111
followers
92
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th March 2025 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
tripod
Lou Ann
ace
A great candid. Would love to see the scene they were capturing.
March 20th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice candid!
March 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close