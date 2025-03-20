Previous
The View by briaan
The View

This is the view the photographers were seeing, when there was more light. The is called Quayside and The District on the northern side of Victoria Harbour. ( https://www.tripadvisor.com.au/Attraction_Review-g255100-d15581831-Reviews-Victoria_Harbour-Melbourne_Victoria.html)
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
What a wonderful night shot Brian, It is such a mesmerizing scene with all those lights.
March 21st, 2025  
