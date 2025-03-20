Sign up
Previous
Photo 1167
The View
This is the view the photographers were seeing, when there was more light. The is called Quayside and The District on the northern side of Victoria Harbour. (
https://www.tripadvisor.com.au/Attraction_Review-g255100-d15581831-Reviews-Victoria_Harbour-Melbourne_Victoria.html)
Thanks for your feedback and favs. Always appreciated
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1167
photos
111
followers
92
following
Diana
ace
What a wonderful night shot Brian, It is such a mesmerizing scene with all those lights.
March 21st, 2025
