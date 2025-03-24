Previous
Flower Arrangement by briaan
Photo 1170

Flower Arrangement

Today, the new flower arrangement for our apartment building lobby demonstrates the artistic skills of the florist.
Thanks for your comments and favs.
I appreciate all.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2025  
KV ace
So nice.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact