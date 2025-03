Melbourne Sunset

This was taken from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. In the foreground is Victoria Harbour, to the left is the Yarra River flowing towards the setting sun. The 2 post (so-called goal posts) are part of The Bolte Bridge. ( https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge). The cranes locate a multi level contruction site for more apartments.