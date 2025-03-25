Previous
Melbourne Sunset by briaan
Melbourne Sunset

This was taken from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. In the foreground is Victoria Harbour, to the left is the Yarra River flowing towards the setting sun. The 2 post (so-called goal posts) are part of The Bolte Bridge. ( https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge).
The cranes locate a multi level contruction site for more apartments.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
March 25th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
That looks so peaeful.....even in the midst of a busy city-scape.
March 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
March 25th, 2025  
