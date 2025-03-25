Sign up
Previous
Photo 1171
Melbourne Sunset
This was taken from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. In the foreground is Victoria Harbour, to the left is the Yarra River flowing towards the setting sun. The 2 post (so-called goal posts) are part of The Bolte Bridge. (
https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge).
The cranes locate a multi level contruction site for more apartments.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Tags
melbourne
,
australia
,
victoria
,
docklands
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
March 25th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
That looks so peaeful.....even in the midst of a busy city-scape.
March 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful
March 25th, 2025
