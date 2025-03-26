Previous
Sunset Portrait by briaan
Sunset Portrait

Sometimes portrait gives a scene a different feel.
26/03/2025 from our 25th floor apartment.
Thanks for your comments and favs for yesterday's photo
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beverley
Such a super capture, beautiful warm sunset. Fabulous views
March 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Interesting comparison.
March 26th, 2025  
