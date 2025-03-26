Sign up
Previous
Photo 1172
Sunset Portrait
Sometimes portrait gives a scene a different feel.
26/03/2025 from our 25th floor apartment.
Thanks for your comments and favs for yesterday's photo
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Tags
portrait
,
sunset
Beverley
ace
Such a super capture, beautiful warm sunset. Fabulous views
March 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting comparison.
March 26th, 2025
