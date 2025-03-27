Previous
Up, up and away by briaan
Up, up and away

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKkNlwpajNk&ab_channel=FifthDimensionVEVO
27-03-2025 morning balloons over Melbourne. Taken from our 25th floor apartment balcony, looking east.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Great shot. We see these balloons regularly ansd they often land in Fawkner Park behind us but I don't quite get there in time!
March 27th, 2025  
@ankers70 that would be a scene to photograph!
March 27th, 2025  
Wonderful capture with all those amazing buildings. It makes me realize that Cape Town is just a village in comparison ;-)
March 27th, 2025  
