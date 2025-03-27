Sign up
Previous
Photo 1173
Up, up and away
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKkNlwpajNk&ab_channel=FifthDimensionVEVO
27-03-2025 morning balloons over Melbourne. Taken from our 25th floor apartment balcony, looking east.
Thanks for your comments and favs. All appreciated.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
Tags
balloons
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. We see these balloons regularly ansd they often land in Fawkner Park behind us but I don't quite get there in time!
March 27th, 2025
Brian
ace
@ankers70
that would be a scene to photograph!
March 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with all those amazing buildings. It makes me realize that Cape Town is just a village in comparison ;-)
March 27th, 2025
