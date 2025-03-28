Previous
What on earth? by briaan
What on earth?

March 28, Melbourne, Australia
Port Melbourne beach was popular today. Lots of people working on their sun tan! [ https://www.myguidemelbourne.com/things-to-do/port-melbourne-beach#:~:text=Port%20Melbourne%20Beach%20is%20one,by%20for%20a%20quick%20dip.]
Today's maximum temperature was 30 deg C = 86 deg F. Typical March maxima are 23.9 deg C = 75 deg F. The summer temperatures are lingering this year. Global warming?
( https://www.australia.com/en/facts-and-planning/weather-in-australia/melbourne-weather.html)
In the background is Station Pier where the cruiseliners Artania and Westerdam are docked. There are plans to move cruise liners to Geelong, further south, about an hour's drive from Melbourne's CBD.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
