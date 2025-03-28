Sign up
Previous
Photo 1174
What on earth?
March 28, Melbourne, Australia
Port Melbourne beach was popular today. Lots of people working on their sun tan! [
https://www.myguidemelbourne.com/things-to-do/port-melbourne-beach#:~:text=Port%20Melbourne%20Beach%20is%20one,by%20for%20a%20quick%20dip.
]
Today's maximum temperature was 30 deg C = 86 deg F. Typical March maxima are 23.9 deg C = 75 deg F. The summer temperatures are lingering this year. Global warming?
(
https://www.australia.com/en/facts-and-planning/weather-in-australia/melbourne-weather.html)
In the background is Station Pier where the cruiseliners Artania and Westerdam are docked. There are plans to move cruise liners to Geelong, further south, about an hour's drive from Melbourne's CBD.
Thanks so much for your comments and favs.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Tags
cruise liner
,
westerdam
,
station pier
,
artania
,
port melbourne beach
Susan Wakely
ace
The cruise liners are so big.
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
March 28th, 2025
