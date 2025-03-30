Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
Photo 1175

Cloudscape

Taken about an hour and a half before sunset 30 March 2025. Looking north at NewQuay and "The District" [ https://www.google.com/maps/place/NewQuay,+Docklands+VIC+3008/@-37.8143394,144.9427283,15z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad65d433b276705:0x76e80b730782b2a6!8m2!3d-37.8143399!4d144.9427283!16s%2Fg%2F11cmdpkfrt?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDMyNS4xIKXMDSoJLDEwMjExNjQwSAFQAw%3D%3D]
Thank you for your comments and favs. All are appreciated.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact