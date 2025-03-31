Previous
See you on the other side. by briaan
See you on the other side.

Sunset from our 25th level apartment in Docklands. The Yarra River to the left, Victoria Harbour [ https://www.dalbora.com.au/marinas/victoria-harbour] on the right traversed by the Bolte Bridge [ https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bolte-bridge].
31st March 2025

Brian

