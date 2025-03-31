Sign up
Photo 1176
See you on the other side.
Sunset from our 25th level apartment in Docklands. The Yarra River to the left, Victoria Harbour [
https://www.dalbora.com.au/marinas/victoria-harbour
] on the right traversed by the Bolte Bridge [
https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bolte-bridge
].
Thank you for your comments and favs.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Tags
sunset
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
