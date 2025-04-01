Previous
Floral Art - April by briaan
Photo 1177

Floral Art - April

We are blessed with floral arrangements in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building in Docklands. This one begins April.
Thanks for your comments and favs. Always appreciated
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Such an attractive display
April 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful arrangement and colours.
April 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact