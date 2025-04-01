Sign up
Previous
Photo 1177
Floral Art - April
We are blessed with floral arrangements in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building in Docklands. This one begins April.
Thanks for your comments and favs. Always appreciated
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1177
photos
111
followers
92
following
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st April 2025 11:10am
floral
lobby
arrangements
apartment building
Chris Cook
Such an attractive display
April 1st, 2025
Diana
Beautiful arrangement and colours.
April 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
April 1st, 2025
