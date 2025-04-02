Previous
Astro by briaan
Astro

Our short haired tabby is over 6 tears old, senior to Meteor by about a year. Astro was lying on a chair so I lay on the floor to get this shot. It takes a long time to get up from the floor LOL
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful cat!
April 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty , and a super portrait , Fav. - hope you got up from the floor , without much trouble ! Ha !
April 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So handsome.
So funny. I went to a photography workshop at the weekend and we were all of a certain age and all enthusiastically got done very low. Not so enthusiastic getting up but we were all synchronised in our ohs and ahs.
April 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
It would take me all Day to get up off the floor
April 2nd, 2025  
