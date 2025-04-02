Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1178
Astro
Our short haired tabby is over 6 tears old, senior to Meteor by about a year. Astro was lying on a chair so I lay on the floor to get this shot. It takes a long time to get up from the floor LOL
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1178
photos
111
followers
92
following
322% complete
View this month »
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd April 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tabby
,
astro
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful cat!
April 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty , and a super portrait , Fav. - hope you got up from the floor , without much trouble ! Ha !
April 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So handsome.
So funny. I went to a photography workshop at the weekend and we were all of a certain age and all enthusiastically got done very low. Not so enthusiastic getting up but we were all synchronised in our ohs and ahs.
April 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
It would take me all Day to get up off the floor
April 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
So funny. I went to a photography workshop at the weekend and we were all of a certain age and all enthusiastically got done very low. Not so enthusiastic getting up but we were all synchronised in our ohs and ahs.