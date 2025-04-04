Previous
God morning! by briaan
Photo 1180

God morning!

Awesome morning with hot air balloons. Viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The balloon makes for a great pop of red.
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact