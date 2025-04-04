Sign up
Previous
Photo 1180
God morning!
Awesome morning with hot air balloons. Viewed from our 25th level apartment balcony.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th April 2025 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The balloon makes for a great pop of red.
April 4th, 2025
