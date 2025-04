Melbourne at Night

Daylight savings ended this morning at 2:00 am. So we turned our clocks back 1 hour. Today, our cats said they were hungry at the daylight savings time 🐈‍⬛LOL

This is a view from our 25th floor apartment balcony. This is an HDR made in Lightroom Classic from 7 different exposures. It was such a clear night!

