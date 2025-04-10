Reflecting

The former NAB building on Collins Street in Docklands, Melbourne, was a landmark structure, specifically the National@Docklands building, designed by Bligh Voller Nield and completed in 2004. It was one of the first commercial buildings in the revitalized Docklands precinct and served as the headquarters for the National Australia Bank (NAB). The building was known for its distinctive design, featuring coloured panels, glass, and ventilation columns, along with a "W" formation of elongated floor plates.

A 5 minute stroll from our apartment, the late afternoon light was just right.

This image was taken 15/04/2025

