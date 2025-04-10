Previous
Reflecting by briaan
Photo 1183

Reflecting

The former NAB building on Collins Street in Docklands, Melbourne, was a landmark structure, specifically the National@Docklands building, designed by Bligh Voller Nield and completed in 2004. It was one of the first commercial buildings in the revitalized Docklands precinct and served as the headquarters for the National Australia Bank (NAB). The building was known for its distinctive design, featuring coloured panels, glass, and ventilation columns, along with a "W" formation of elongated floor plates.
A 5 minute stroll from our apartment, the late afternoon light was just right.
This image was taken 15/04/2025
Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
10th April 2025

Brian

briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Lovely bit of modern architecture
April 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Impactful design
April 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections and colours.
April 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow amazing reflections
April 16th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Where did the colours come from? Magic visual!
April 16th, 2025  
