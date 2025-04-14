Previous
Glory by briaan
Photo 1186

Glory

Tonight's post sunset glow was wonderful.
Taken from our 25th level apartment.

"Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful, too." Beau Taplin
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
So very peaceful.
April 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful evening shot fav
April 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing colors in your sunset!
April 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Stunning sky, reflections and scene big FAV!
April 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one. Like the format
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact