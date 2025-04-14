Sign up
Photo 1186
Glory
Tonight's post sunset glow was wonderful.
Taken from our 25th level apartment.
"Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful, too." Beau Taplin
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
sunset
glow
blue hour
Kitty Hawke
ace
So very peaceful.
April 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful evening shot fav
April 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing colors in your sunset!
April 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Stunning sky, reflections and scene big FAV!
April 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one. Like the format
April 14th, 2025
