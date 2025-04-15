Sign up
Previous
Photo 1187
Moon Rising over Melbourne
Taken 14/04/2025 from our 25th floor apartment balcony. There is a small ferris wheel that is visible in the lower right hand corner. [
https://www.skylinemelbourne.com.au/
]
Thank you for your views, comments and favs.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1187
photos
111
followers
91
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th April 2025 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
What an amazing view…your photos are so fabulous an amazing view you have…
April 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
a wonderful night capture Brian, especially with the moon!
April 15th, 2025
