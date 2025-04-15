Previous
Moon Rising over Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1187

Moon Rising over Melbourne

Taken 14/04/2025 from our 25th floor apartment balcony. There is a small ferris wheel that is visible in the lower right hand corner. [ https://www.skylinemelbourne.com.au/]
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beverley ace
What an amazing view…your photos are so fabulous an amazing view you have…
April 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
a wonderful night capture Brian, especially with the moon!
April 15th, 2025  
