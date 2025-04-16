Ferry to the sunset

Victoria Harbour is like a toy store for photographers. So many opportunities. Yesterday, 15/04/2025 I wandered along the promenade. When I heard the ferry sound its horn for reversing (3 blasts) I happened to be here. The floating crane is part of demolishing "Central Pier' [ https://www.docklandsnews.com.au/central-pier-vanishing-beforeour-eyes/] Arguably a controversial project.Once the ferry came about I grabbed this image.
As we farewell the ferry thanks for your views, comments and favs. Sincerely appreciated.