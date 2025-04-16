Previous
Ferry to the sunset by briaan
Ferry to the sunset

Victoria Harbour is like a toy store for photographers. So many opportunities. Yesterday, 15/04/2025 I wandered along the promenade. When I heard the ferry sound its horn for reversing (3 blasts) I happened to be here. The floating crane is part of demolishing "Central Pier' [ https://www.docklandsnews.com.au/central-pier-vanishing-beforeour-eyes/] Arguably a controversial project.Once the ferry came about I grabbed this image.
As we farewell the ferry thanks for your views, comments and favs. Sincerely appreciated.
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
April 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Dramatic and lovely.
April 16th, 2025  
