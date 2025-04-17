Sign up
Photo 1190
Glow
Tonight's sunset from ground level. Victoria Harbour with the Bolte Bridge traversing the view. Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th April 2025 5:43pm
Tags
sunset
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Linda Godwin
You timed it just right! The sun fireball is in just the right spot.
April 17th, 2025
Karen
ace
Fits in just fine between the bridge and the land/water! Nice capture.
April 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and golden glow.
April 17th, 2025
