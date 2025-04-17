Previous
Glow by briaan
Glow

Tonight's sunset from ground level. Victoria Harbour with the Bolte Bridge traversing the view. Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
17th April 2025

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
You timed it just right! The sun fireball is in just the right spot.
April 17th, 2025  
Karen
Fits in just fine between the bridge and the land/water! Nice capture.
April 17th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful capture and golden glow.
April 17th, 2025  
