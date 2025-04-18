Previous
Can I come with you? by briaan
Photo 1191

Can I come with you?

On Friday April 17, we packed for a two night adventure to Dromana, in Victoria. [ https://www.whereis.com/search-results?query=Dromana%2C%20VIC%203936&bounds=-37.651408051619626%2C142.60838355371098%2C-39.00977612012494%2C147.31739844628908&paginationRequestPage=1]
Meteor our 5 year old domestic short haired cat wanted to come with us. He sat in one of the suit cases as we packed.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Boxplayer ace
Ah sweetie, how could you leave him behind??
April 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Aww, he's so handsome! And doesn't want you to go without him!
April 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
How adorable, they do have a tendency to do that!
April 21st, 2025  
