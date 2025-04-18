Sign up
Photo 1191
Can I come with you?
On Friday April 17, we packed for a two night adventure to Dromana, in Victoria. [
https://www.whereis.com/search-results?query=Dromana%2C%20VIC%203936&bounds=-37.651408051619626%2C142.60838355371098%2C-39.00977612012494%2C147.31739844628908&paginationRequestPage=1
]
Meteor our 5 year old domestic short haired cat wanted to come with us. He sat in one of the suit cases as we packed.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Always appreciated.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1193
photos
110
followers
91
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th April 2025 9:10am
Tags
cat
,
meteor
,
dromana
Boxplayer
ace
Ah sweetie, how could you leave him behind??
April 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aww, he's so handsome! And doesn't want you to go without him!
April 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
How adorable, they do have a tendency to do that!
April 21st, 2025
