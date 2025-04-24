Previous
Welcome by briaan
Photo 1196

Welcome

The latest floral creation on display in our apartment building's lobby.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags ace
A lovely arrangement!
April 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Your florist always does a lovely display
April 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful display and colours.
April 27th, 2025  
