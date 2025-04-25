Previous
We will remember them. by briaan
Photo 1196

We will remember them.

It is 110 years since so many young live were lost at Galipoli. The Bolte Bridge is lit with red to commemorate the lives of service men and women who served to protect Australia and New Zealand and gave their lives. ANZAC Day April 25, 2025
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice tribute
April 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful tribute and capture.
April 26th, 2025  
