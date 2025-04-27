Previous
Rainbow Lorikeets by briaan
Rainbow Lorikeets

On 27/04/2025 I had a pleasant afternoon strolling around Peanut Farm Reserve [ https://www.portphillip.vic.gov.au/explore-the-city/beaches-parks-and-playgrounds/find-parks-and-playgrounds/peanut-farm-reserve]
The glorious colours of the rainbow lorikeets sometimes blended with the foliage of trees in the park.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Greatly appreciated.
27th April 2025

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My favourite Aussie bird! Couldn't get enough of watching them when I lived there.
April 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful collage of these beauties Brian!
April 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
April 28th, 2025  
