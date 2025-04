On 27/04/2025 I had a pleasant afternoon strolling around Peanut Farm Reserve [ https://www.portphillip.vic.gov.au/explore-the-city/beaches-parks-and-playgrounds/find-parks-and-playgrounds/peanut-farm-reserve The glorious colours of the rainbow lorikeets sometimes blended with the foliage of trees in the park.Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Greatly appreciated.