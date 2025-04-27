Sign up
Photo 1198
Photo 1198
Rainbow Lorikeets
On 27/04/2025 I had a pleasant afternoon strolling around Peanut Farm Reserve [
https://www.portphillip.vic.gov.au/explore-the-city/beaches-parks-and-playgrounds/find-parks-and-playgrounds/peanut-farm-reserve
]
The glorious colours of the rainbow lorikeets sometimes blended with the foliage of trees in the park.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Greatly appreciated.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1198
photos
110
followers
91
following
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Tags
park
,
rainbow
,
reserve
,
lorikeets
,
st kilda
,
peanut farm reserve
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
My favourite Aussie bird! Couldn't get enough of watching them when I lived there.
April 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage of these beauties Brian!
April 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good collage
April 28th, 2025
