Photo 1199
Photo 1199
Morning town ride
28/04/2025 looking east from our 25th floor apartment balcony, five balloons floated by on the east side of the Melbourne CBD. See map [
https://www.google.com/maps/place/CBD,+Melbourne+VIC+3000/@-37.8112623,144.9631509,15z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad642caf37771c5:0x834e664d24dced61!8m2!3d-37.8123652!4d144.9623382!16s%2Fm%2F0262nms?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDQyMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
]
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate the feedback.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Views
13
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th April 2025 7:28am
Tags
melbourne
,
balloons
,
hot air balloons
Issi Bannerman
ace
Brilliant catch!
April 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and early morning scene, I love the muted tones.
April 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They must be so lovely to see and such a great vantage point.
April 29th, 2025
julia
ace
What a sight..
April 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully caught between the buildings
April 29th, 2025
