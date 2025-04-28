Previous
Morning town ride by briaan
Photo 1199

Morning town ride

28/04/2025 looking east from our 25th floor apartment balcony, five balloons floated by on the east side of the Melbourne CBD. See map [ https://www.google.com/maps/place/CBD,+Melbourne+VIC+3000/@-37.8112623,144.9631509,15z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad642caf37771c5:0x834e664d24dced61!8m2!3d-37.8123652!4d144.9623382!16s%2Fm%2F0262nms?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDQyMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D]
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate the feedback.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Issi Bannerman ace
Brilliant catch!
April 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and early morning scene, I love the muted tones.
April 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They must be so lovely to see and such a great vantage point.
April 29th, 2025  
julia ace
What a sight..
April 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully caught between the buildings
April 29th, 2025  
