Floral Art by briaan
Floral Art

01/05/2025 the flowers in our apartment building lobby were changed to this beautiful arrangement. Residents, guests, visitors and contractors enjoy this floral welcome.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
May 7th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely arrangement..
May 7th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
It’s so nice that your building owners use real flowers. This is a gorgeous arrangement.
May 7th, 2025  
