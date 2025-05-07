Sign up
Previous
Photo 1204
Floral Art
01/05/2025 the flowers in our apartment building lobby were changed to this beautiful arrangement. Residents, guests, visitors and contractors enjoy this floral welcome.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st May 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
display
,
vase
,
bouquet
,
arrangement
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
May 7th, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely arrangement..
May 7th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
It’s so nice that your building owners use real flowers. This is a gorgeous arrangement.
May 7th, 2025
