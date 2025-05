Sunday Sundown

The colours in tonight's sunset were breath taking. This view is looking west towards the Bolte Bridge traversing Victoria Harbour and the Yarra river. [ https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge The boats and yachts are moored at one of the d'Albora marinas. [ https://mymarinaguide.com/listing/dalbora-marinas-victoria-harbour/ Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all of them.