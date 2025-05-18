Previous
Sunday Sundown by briaan
Sunday Sundown

The colours in tonight's sunset were breath taking. This view is looking west towards the Bolte Bridge traversing Victoria Harbour and the Yarra river. [ https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge]
The boats and yachts are moored at one of the d'Albora marinas. [ https://mymarinaguide.com/listing/dalbora-marinas-victoria-harbour/]
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all of them.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags ace
A glorious sunset!
May 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful sunset
May 18th, 2025  
