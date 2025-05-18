Sign up
Previous
Photo 1213
Sunday Sundown
The colours in tonight's sunset were breath taking. This view is looking west towards the Bolte Bridge traversing Victoria Harbour and the Yarra river. [
https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge
]
The boats and yachts are moored at one of the d'Albora marinas. [
https://mymarinaguide.com/listing/dalbora-marinas-victoria-harbour/
]
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all of them.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
sunset
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
d'albora marinas
Mags
ace
A glorious sunset!
May 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful sunset
May 18th, 2025
