Previous
Blues by briaan
Photo 1214

Blues

19/05/2025 view from our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
Suddenly it is cold. Expecting 1 deg C = 33.8 deg F overnight.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All appreciated
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Whoa! Superb!
May 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
In spite of the cold , such a wonderful view of the sun going down and the feast of lights from the shoreline ! fav
May 19th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a fabulous night shot. Brrrr that’s cold, especially if the wind blows.
May 19th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful
May 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful night shot!
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous blues…
May 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
glow is gorgeous
May 19th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beautifully captured glow
May 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Another beauty!
May 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful night shot.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact