Previous
Photo 1214
Blues
19/05/2025 view from our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
Suddenly it is cold. Expecting 1 deg C = 33.8 deg F overnight.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All appreciated
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
photos
109
followers
91
following
blue
moni kozi
Whoa! Superb!
May 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
In spite of the cold , such a wonderful view of the sun going down and the feast of lights from the shoreline ! fav
May 19th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
What a fabulous night shot. Brrrr that’s cold, especially if the wind blows.
May 19th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful night shot!
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous blues…
May 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
glow is gorgeous
May 19th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beautifully captured glow
May 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Another beauty!
May 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful night shot.
May 19th, 2025
