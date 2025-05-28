Previous
Floral Art by briaan
Floral Art

Our Docklands apartment building displays a floral arrangement in the lobby. This provides a welcome to all residents, contractors and visitors. This has been on display for about a week. The display changes every 10 days of so.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Always so beautifully done in your building.
May 28th, 2025  
