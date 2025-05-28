Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1218
Floral Art
Our Docklands apartment building displays a floral arrangement in the lobby. This provides a welcome to all residents, contractors and visitors. This has been on display for about a week. The display changes every 10 days of so.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1218
photos
109
followers
91
following
333% complete
View this month »
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Always so beautifully done in your building.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close