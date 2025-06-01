Previous
1st winter sunset by briaan
Photo 1220

1st winter sunset

I am spell bound with this view. From our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
Judy and I are recovered from COVID. Thanks for your kind comments.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
June 1st, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Thanks for sharing, lovely photo
June 1st, 2025  
