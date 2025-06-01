Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1220
1st winter sunset
I am spell bound with this view. From our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
Judy and I are recovered from COVID. Thanks for your kind comments.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1220
photos
109
followers
91
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2021-2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
June 1st, 2025
Aimee Ann
Thanks for sharing, lovely photo
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close