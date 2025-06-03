Previous
Rainbow by briaan
Photo 1222

Rainbow

It rained on and off today. I caught this view during a walk. Docklands viewed across Victoria Harbour looking south.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fab shot.
June 3rd, 2025  
judith deacon
Reminds me of that film "On Golden Pond"!
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
