Previous
Photo 1222
Rainbow
It rained on and off today. I caught this view during a walk. Docklands viewed across Victoria Harbour looking south.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Always appreciated
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
3
2
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Tags
rainbow
,
docklands
,
victoria harbour
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fab shot.
June 3rd, 2025
judith deacon
Reminds me of that film "On Golden Pond"!
June 3rd, 2025
