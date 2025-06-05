Previous
Good morning Melbourne! by briaan
Photo 1224

Good morning Melbourne!

Viewed from our 25th level apartment's balcony, looking east. Lovely reflections off the buildings.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. Always appreciated.
5th June 2025

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Rick
You do get some really cool reflections on those buildings. Great shot.
June 5th, 2025  
