Previous
Sofitel Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1226

Sofitel Melbourne

We stayed overnight at the Sofitel, Collins St, Melbourne. This is a view looking up from the 35th level where the restaurants are located.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Much appreciated.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What an amazing perspective!
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact