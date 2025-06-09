Sign up
Photo 1228
Blue moon
Melbourne city scape from our 25th floor apartment balcony shortly after sunset. The moon glows brightly.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Always appreciated.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
moon
melbourne
cityscape
