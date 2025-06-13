Previous
Cold Moon by briaan
Cold Moon

What’s special about this full moon?
A lunar standstill is what makes this full moon unique.
“In a lunar standstill, you get the furthest point north or the furthest point south in the moon’s positioning,” explained Dr Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist and cosmologist at the Australian National University.
I took this photo from our 25th level apartment balcony on June 12, 2025. I am informed that the northern hemisphere call this full moon nearest the summer solstice a "Strawberry Moon". In the southern hemisphere it is called a "Cold Moon" as it is closest to the winter solstice.
It is interesting to read about the once in 18.6 year 'lunar standstill'.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/the-strawberry-moon-will-soar-to-heights-not-seen-in-nearly-20-years-20250611-p5m6hb.html
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@nigelrogers was trying to get this from a northerly point in Scotland, but the cloud cover defeated his goal. It was up there though! Nice to see yours.
June 13th, 2025  
