What's special about this full moon?A lunar standstill is what makes this full moon unique."In a lunar standstill, you get the furthest point north or the furthest point south in the moon's positioning," explained Dr Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist and cosmologist at the Australian National University.I took this photo from our 25th level apartment balcony on June 12, 2025. I am informed that the northern hemisphere call this full moon nearest the summer solstice a "Strawberry Moon". In the southern hemisphere it is called a "Cold Moon" as it is closest to the winter solstice.It is interesting to read about the once in 18.6 year 'lunar standstill'.