Setting Moon by briaan
Setting Moon

Looking west from our 25th level apartment in Docklands. The moon peaks through the clouds as it tracks to set in the southern hemisphere.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful view and pic
June 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great view.
June 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful view!
June 15th, 2025  
