Previous
Water birds by briaan
Photo 1236

Water birds

Taken on 13/06/2025 in Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. Cormorant and water hen, I think.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. Greatly appreciated.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So busy preening !
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact