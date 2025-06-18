Previous
Golden hour by briaan
Golden hour

Taken on the 17/06/2025 from our 25th level apartment balcony. Looking south. The clouds and the sun reflecting off the building draw the eye.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Susan Wakely ace
I love your forever changing view.
June 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely golden flash
June 18th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Fabulous coloured reflections. Is it just the wide angle lens or is that building falling over?
June 18th, 2025  
