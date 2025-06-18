Sign up
Previous
Photo 1237
Golden hour
Taken on the 17/06/2025 from our 25th level apartment balcony. Looking south. The clouds and the sun reflecting off the building draw the eye.
Thanks for your views, comments & favs. Always appreciated
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1237
photos
108
followers
92
following
338% complete
View this month »
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
buildings
,
clouds
Susan Wakely
ace
I love your forever changing view.
June 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely golden flash
June 18th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Fabulous coloured reflections. Is it just the wide angle lens or is that building falling over?
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
