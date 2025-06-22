Sign up
After glow
22/06/2025 Viewed from the 7th level garden of our 30 level apartment building located in Docklands. Amazing colours after the sunset. This is Victoria Harbour, Docklands looking NW.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
colours
docklands
after glow
victoria harbour
~*~ Jo ~*~
Super capture fav!
June 22nd, 2025
Beverley
This is a fabulous Red Hot photo… wonderful capture…
June 22nd, 2025
Mags
Absolutely stunning colors and capture.
June 22nd, 2025
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
June 22nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
Stunning colors!
June 22nd, 2025
Karen
Awesome - truly it is. Just beautiful. I love the reflection and colour of the water.
June 22nd, 2025
Paula Fontanini
Magnificent shot Brian!!
June 22nd, 2025
Boxplayer
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2025
