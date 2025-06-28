Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
Cloudscape

Looking NW the clouds made a fine display of the setting sun colours. Viewed from the top level of shopping centre car park in The District, Docklands.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
