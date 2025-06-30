Sign up
Photo 1246
Floral Art
This is the latest flower arrangement for the lobby of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands.
I am having 2 teeth removed tomorrow so I may be slow in comments for a few days.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them all.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
June 30th, 2025
