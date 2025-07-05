Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1249
Amanda Parer 3
A reclining figure glowsat the FireLight Festival [
https://firelight.melbourne.vic.gov.au/
]. A sense of scale comes from the man standing for a photo. [For information on the artist see
https://amandaparer.com/
]
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1249
photos
106
followers
92
following
342% complete
View this month »
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd July 2025 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
scale
,
amanda parer
,
firelight festival
Lou Ann
ace
Remarkable, really! I’m glad the man was standing there!
July 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow that is huge!
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close