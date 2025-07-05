Previous
Amanda Parer 3 by briaan
A reclining figure glowsat the FireLight Festival [ https://firelight.melbourne.vic.gov.au/]. A sense of scale comes from the man standing for a photo. [For information on the artist see https://amandaparer.com/]
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Remarkable, really! I’m glad the man was standing there!
Wow that is huge!
