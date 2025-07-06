Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
Rising Sun
Today, 06/07/2025, this was our view from our 25th floor apartment's balcony. The sun kissed the buildings accentuating their windows' orientation. Melbourne's cityscape looking east from Docklands.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th July 2025 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
melbourne
,
buildings
,
balcony
,
windows
,
cityscape
,
orientation
,
docklands
,
rising
moni kozi
Awesome view
July 6th, 2025
