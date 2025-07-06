Previous
Rising Sun by briaan
Photo 1250

Rising Sun

Today, 06/07/2025, this was our view from our 25th floor apartment's balcony. The sun kissed the buildings accentuating their windows' orientation. Melbourne's cityscape looking east from Docklands.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Awesome view
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact