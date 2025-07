The annual FireLight Festival ended on Sunday 06 July 2025. [ https://firelight.melbourne.vic.gov.au/ Looking SW across Victoria Harbour, the buildings of Docklands form the backdrop of this image. On the right is one of the internally lit sculptures by Amanda Parer [ https://amandaparer.com/ ]. On the left is a gas fired display of a deer head. I love the soft light of the blue hour.Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all of them.