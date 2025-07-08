Sign up
Photo 1252
Farewell Amanda Parer
The artist's creations [
https://amandaparer.com/
] are stunning. Scale and internal lighting draw the eye.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all of them.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th July 2025 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scale
,
amanda parer
Lou Ann
ace
This is incredible! Such a great image, amazing on black.
July 8th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great capture of the artwork and surroundings
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super capture…a beautiful atmosphere
July 8th, 2025
