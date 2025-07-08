Previous
Farewell Amanda Parer by briaan
Farewell Amanda Parer

The artist's creations [ https://amandaparer.com/] are stunning. Scale and internal lighting draw the eye.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Brian

@briaan
This is incredible! Such a great image, amazing on black.
July 8th, 2025  
Great capture of the artwork and surroundings
July 8th, 2025  
Super capture…a beautiful atmosphere
July 8th, 2025  
