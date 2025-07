Wintry temperatures in Melbourne today 09/07/2025 Maximum 13.5 deg C/56.3 deg F with a chill factor felt like 6 deg C/42.8 deg F (strong winds). This view is in the NE direction across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, The ship in the forground is the Enterprize. For more information on the ship see https://www1.enterprize.org.au/ The long cloud seems unusual.