Previous
Photo 1254
Floral Art
Thjanks for your views, comments and favs. Greatly appreciated.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Brian
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1254
photos
106
followers
92
following
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
Tags
flowers
floral art
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
July 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty! in lovely soft colours - fav
July 10th, 2025
Babs
Beautiful arrangement.
July 10th, 2025
Diana
Such a lovely shot of this beautiful arrangement.
July 10th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful
July 10th, 2025
