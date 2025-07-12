Sign up
Previous
Photo 1255
Cloudscape
I interrupted two fishermen to position myself to take this image. Amazing clouds over the harbour.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1255
photos
106
followers
92
following
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Tags
water
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
harbour
,
docklands
,
cloudscape
,
victoria harbour
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So pretty. I like the reflections of the buildings and sky colors.
July 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous clouds.
July 12th, 2025
