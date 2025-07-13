Previous
Glow by briaan
Glow

Last night's sun set glow.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Renee Salamon ace
This is such a beautiful glow
July 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture and reflections fav!
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
a magical capture of these beautiful tones and reflections.
July 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and light.
July 13th, 2025  
