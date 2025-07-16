Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1259
Architecture
16/07/2025 The building on the left is a recent construction. This gives an idea of what today's architects feature in their multistorey designs in Melbourne.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate every one.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1259
photos
106
followers
92
following
344% complete
View this month »
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
design
,
architecture
,
building
,
architect
,
multistorey
,
contruction
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super design
July 16th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
quite the architecture
July 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting shapes.
July 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Amazing design
July 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful shades of blue and shapes!
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close