Previous
Architecture by briaan
Photo 1259

Architecture

16/07/2025 The building on the left is a recent construction. This gives an idea of what today's architects feature in their multistorey designs in Melbourne.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate every one.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super design
July 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
quite the architecture
July 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting shapes.
July 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing design
July 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful shades of blue and shapes!
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact